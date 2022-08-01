The Very Reverend Dr Charles McMullen, who delivered the eulogy at Lord Trimble's funeral, reflected on his life, both as a family man and a politician committed to gaining peace in Northern Ireland.

He said he had sat with Lord Trimble's wife Daphne, his daughters Victoria and Sarah, and sons Richard and Nicholas, and listened to their many stories.

Summer trips to Europe were "incredibly special" for Lord Trimble, he told mourners.

Dr McMullen told the congregation at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church that the family of the former first minister enjoyed the opportunity to have some "uninterrupted time with their dad".

Dr McMullen also reflected that Lady Daphne had been "impressed by David's first-class brain and his excellence as a lecturer" when they first met at Queen's University.

