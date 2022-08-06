Work to preserve an ancient monastic site in Northern Ireland has been completed.

Devenish Island is on Lough Erne in County Fermanagh.

Conservation work was carried out on some of the remaining stonework on the island that dates as far back as the sixth century.

The island’s famous bell tower was also struck by lightning, causing the ground around it to crack.

The project comes as welcome ambassadors are appointed to the island to provide visitors with details of some of the history of the ancient location.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken