The son of a bus driver murdered by the IRA on Bloody Friday in Belfast has said he would like to know the full truth of what happened.

Nine people died and more than 130 were injured when 19 bombs exploded in little over an hour on 21 July 1972.

Robert Gibson, whose father Jackie, 45, was killed at Oxford Street bus station, said: "The truth is something everybody deserves."

He believes there may be people still alive who can provide answers.

Bloody Friday ranks among the most notorious days of the Troubles.

