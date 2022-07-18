Northern Ireland has recorded its hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures climbing above 30C (86F), close to the highest recorded NI temperature.

Thermometers hit 30.5C in Armagh, 30.4C in Derrylin in County Fermanagh, and 30C at Belfast International Airport.

Northern Ireland's highest temperature ever recorded is 31.3C in Castlederg, County Tyrone, in July 2021.

Carl Kennedy, of Portrush lifeboat station, urged people to take care in the high temperature.

Read more here.