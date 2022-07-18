Stormont's finance minister has written a joint letter with his counterparts in Scotland and Wales, asking the chancellor for extra support to tackle rising costs.

Conor Murphy had previously urged the Treasury to make "targeted interventions" to address the cost of living crisis.

The devolved ministers are now asking for an increase to their budgets.

They said it would deal with "significant emerging pressures".

That includes increasing pressures on the regions' health services.

The letter was sent to Nadhim Zahawi, who took over as Chancellor a fortnight ago, after Rishi Sunak resigned in protest at Boris Johnson's leadership.

