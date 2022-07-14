The brother of a man found murdered in his Carrickfergus home in 2020 has said police failed to inform him that his life was under threat.

Glenn Quinn died following an assault at his Ashleigh Park home in January 2020.

His brother Martin Quinn said it was "beyond belief" that the PSNI failed to act on the intelligence it had.

He said a senior investigating officer told the family the PSNI had information Glenn was to be attacked.

"This information had not been passed on to Glenn. That threat was played out, and Glenn was murdered," he added.