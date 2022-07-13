The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, which sees teams of amateur sailors spend a year travelling the globe, is arriving in Londonderry.

The yachts are arriving ahead of schedule for the Foyle Maritime Festival between 20 and 24 July.

The first to show up was the GoToBermuda and crew, which arrived just before 10:30 BST to applause.

The event sees teams travel 40,000 nautical miles (74,080km) and stop at various locations around the world.