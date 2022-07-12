Thousands of people have been marching at 18 locations across Northern Ireland to mark the Twelfth of July.

The annual Orange Order parades celebrate the Battle of the Boyne, when William of Orange - also known as King Billy - defeated the Catholic King James II in 1690.

On 12 July, marching bands from Orange lodges parade through villages, towns and cities.

Among the cities, towns and villages hosting events were Bushmills, Enniskillen, Armagh and Greyabbey.