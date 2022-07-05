The mother of murdered Edward Meenan has paid tribute to the 51-year-old, who she said was "her world".

Three men have been jailed in connection with the killing of the father-of-nine in Londonderry.

The body of Mr Meenan was found in Creggan Street in November 2018. He had sustained multiple injuries including 52 stab wounds.

"I haven't been the same since," Nancy Meenan said. "When he died I died."

"He was very good-natured, very kind.

"He would've helped anybody out, he seen the bad in nobody".

