A Belfast mother who has terminal cancer has described telling her children "that is not the plan now" when they have asked if she is going to die.

The breast cancer diagnosis was "devastating", she explained, having previously received treatment for the condition.

"I just think I went into absolute shock, real shock," she told BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster programme on Friday.

Ms McKenzie said it felt like her world had fallen apart, but that she sought advice about how to tell the news to her two children, Noah and WIllow.

The family has now devised a 'living list' of things they wish to do to make memories.