Leo Varadkar has accused the British government of "not being even handed" when it comes to resolving the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The tánaiste (Irish deputy PM) accused Number 10 of "siding" with unionists in seeking to scrap parts of the deal agreed in 2019.

The DUP has said the protocol damages Northern Ireland's place in the union.

But Mr Varadkar said the UK government's bid to unilaterally change the protocol was a "strategic mistake".

