Friendship forged through rare diseases

Saul and George are both 12, live in County Antrim in Northern Ireland and their lives have been affected in some way by a rare disease.

They are now the best of friends, but didn’t know each other before the coronavirus pandemic.

Saul lives in Portrush and has a rare form of dwarfism that affects the way his bones grow and his lung capacity. He was shielding during most of the pandemic.

George lives on a farm in Ballymoney, his mother has a number of rare conditions, so he and other members of his family also shielded to help protect her.

During lockdown, both of them took part in a project that encouraged young people who were shielding to film their lockdown experience.

Through the group Headliners they produced a short film that was funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.

Saul and George now both attend the same school and have become close friends as a result of the project.

The Northern Ireland Rare Disease Partnerships says that approximately one person in every 17 is affected by a rare disease.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.