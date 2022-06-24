A woman who has lived with ME - chronic fatigue syndrome - has said she was "pure stubborn" in how she has overcome the condition to walk again.

Shelley Cowan, who first felt unwell when she was 15, said she was "bed bound" and "wheelchair bound" and had to be tube fed for 12 years.

On Friday, she takes to the stage with Brightstarz in County Fermanagh.

"It's going to be nerve-wracking because I have to think: 'How do I walk?' Never mind saying my words and remember them," she told BBC News NI.

"It'll be a shock for the audience too who maybe haven't seen me out of the chair as well."

