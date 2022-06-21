Dr Michael Watt: 'The systems and processes in place failed'
The Belfast Health Trust failed to intervene quickly enough in the practice of a doctor which led to Northern Ireland's largest ever patient recall, an inquiry has found.
More than 5,000 former patients of neurologist Michael Watt were invited to have their cases examined for possible misdiagnoses.
Among the conditions being treated were stroke, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis (MS).
The inquiry found "numerous failures".
