Some parties "do not get" issues with the budget in Northern Ireland, Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy has said.

The parties met the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service on Monday to discuss the budget.

Mr Murphy said cost of living issues were going to get worse in the autumn but that ministers could not act until an executive was formed.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has said it will not enter government until its issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol are dealt with by the UK government.

Mr Murphy said the lack of an executive meant planning for new projects could not go ahead.

Read more here.