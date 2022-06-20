The Northern Ireland Protocol is the "elephant in the room" during talks between political leaders, Paul Givan has said.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) assembly member was among the politicians who met the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service on Monday to discuss budget issues.

Mr Givan said his party was committed to returning to Stormont but the protocol had to be dealt with.

He resigned as first minister in February in protest over the part of the post-Brexit deal which keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods.

"We need to see legislation taken through Westminster to remove the Irish Sea border - the barrier that's creating this executive from being able to form," he said.

"Then we can make progress and hit the ground running and deliver for the issues that matter to people".

Read more here.