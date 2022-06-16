'My last memory of my dad was kissing him goodbye'

The children of two murdered police officers have spoken of their "heartache" growing up without a father on the 25th anniversary of the attack.

Constable John Graham and Reserve Constable David Johnston were shot dead while they were on foot patrol in Lurgan, County Armagh, on 16 June 1997.

Both families have made a joint appeal for public help to find their killers.

Louie Johnston was getting ready for school the last time he saw his dad.

"The last memory that I have of my dad was giving him a hug and a kiss goodbye on our stairs," he said.