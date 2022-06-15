When Daniel Simpson was 17 years old he developed symptoms of testicular cancer.

But he was so embarrassed that he put off seeing a doctor until the disease had spread.

Daniel, 35, who is originally from Comber, County Down, also hid his concerns from his parents and was alone when he was diagnosed.

He said the moment he was told he had cancer was when his "entire world changed".

However he said the experience helped make him stronger and he has encouraged other men to be body aware.

Read his full story here.