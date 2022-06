One of Northern Ireland’s most endangered birds could be extinct within 10 years without help, according to the RSPB.

The charity has been working with landowners to help curlew numbers recover.

A live camera was installed in the Antrim hills where conservationists could keep an eye on the breeding birds and their eggs.

In recent days, they’ve hatched and the hope is that the new chicks will safely take to the sky.

Read more about curlews here.