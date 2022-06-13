The families of some of those killed in Ballymurphy are to receive significant undisclosed damages.

The Ministry of Defence is settling a number of civil claims arising from the 1971 shootings which happened in the wake of an Army operation in Belfast.

The settlement covers nine of the 10 killed. Last year an inquest found the victims were "entirely innocent".

The judge said the inquest findings made the conclusion of the civil actions "easier" to reach.

John Teggart's father, Daniel, was among those killed in the series of shootings between 9 August and 11 August 1971.

Speaking outside court on behalf of the families he said "although it was a win, it is tempered with sadness".

