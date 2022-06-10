The leader of the Labour Party has said his party will not support proposed UK legislation to change parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol - the post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

Speaking to BBC News NI, Sir Keir Starmer acknowledged there are "problems" with the protocol but said he believes they can be overcome through talks rather than unilateral action by the UK government.

He also says the UK government's proposals would be a breach of international law.

The bill is expected to be laid before the House of Commons on Monday.

