Holidaymakers from Northern Ireland said they were "stranded" in Portugal overnight after their EasyJet flight was cancelled at short notice.

The airline has apologised and said passengers would have the opportunity to rebook or request a refund.

It also said its customer service hours were being extended.

Travellers told BBC News NI told BBC NI it was "stressful" and they were unable to get information about the cancellation.

Read more here.