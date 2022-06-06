Leading astrophysicist Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell has inspired the next generation on a visit to Northern Ireland.

She gave a science lesson to girls at Belfast's Strathearn School.

"Science is very important for our society as a whole and it is important that it's as diverse as possible," Dame Jocelyn said.

Last year, Dame Jocelyn was only the second woman to be awarded the Royal Society's highest prize, the Copley Medal.

The medal is awarded for outstanding achievements in scientific research.