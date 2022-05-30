Cultra beach find: 'I knew it was a weapon, I knew it was dangerous'

A family has described a lucky escape after their 11-year-old son found an unexploded hand grenade on a beach in County Down and lifted it up.

Cole Chapman was with a young friend on Cultra beach on Saturday when they spotted the live World War One-era weapon and picked it up in their hands.

Cole then made a video call to his father, asking: "Dad, is this real?"

His shocked father advised him to put it down very gently, move far away from the device and call the police.

