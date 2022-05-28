Tens of thousands of people have taken part in a parade to mark Northern Ireland's centenary.

The Belfast march, delayed because of Covid-19, began at Parliament Buildings and made its way to Belfast City Hall on Saturday.

Before the parade, Rev Mervyn Gibson, of the Orange Order, addressed a crowd at Stormont and said unionists had no interest in becoming part of an all-Ireland.

"Save your breath," he added.

