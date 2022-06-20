A bereaved family are searching for answers around their father's death from cancer linked to asbestos exposure.

Asbestos was used in building materials until it was discovered that inhalation of fibres could cause cancers.

It can be found in any building built before the year 2000 but is only considered dangerous when moved or disturbed.

Tony Rodgers had worked as a social worker all his life and trained Labradors as a hobby.

In July 2017, at the age of 60, he began experiencing shortness of breaths while out on walks.

He was diagnosed with mesothelioma and he passed away on New Years day 2022.

Health experts say mesothelioma is almost always connected to asbestos exposure.

Mr Rodgers’ family still do not know where exposure may have occurred and want to raise awareness about the dangers of asbestos.

It comes as BBC News NI can reveal that the number of deaths asbestos-related deaths increased by almost 60% in NI between 2019 and 2020.

The Public Health Agency said the higher number of asbestos deaths in 2020 is due to "natural variation" in the data.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken