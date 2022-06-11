Memory boxes help families remember lost voices

A PhD student has been creating audio memory boxes for hospice patients.

Isaac Gibson is studying at the Sonic Arts Research Centre in Queen’s University Belfast.

As part of his research, he recorded interviews with hospice patients and combined them with fitting music and sound effects.

Each recording is accessed through a handmade wooden box, designed to resemble a vintage radio.

The purpose was to create individual listening experiences for patients and their families.

Isaac contacted Marie Curie hospice with the idea after first recording a series of interviews with his terminally-ill grandfather.

He has created 10 memory boxes for Marie Curie hospice patients in Northern Ireland.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken