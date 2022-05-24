Andrea Brown's father, Eric, a police officer, was shot dead by the IRA in 1983 when she was 12.

She was injured five years later in a bomb attack that killed six soldiers.

"Every day when I waken, I waken in pain - not just physical pain, but emotional pain," she told the BBC.

"There's nowhere else in the world that would try to make a law that murderers and serial killers do not have to face justice."

Andrea is one of a number of victims and relatives of victims of Northern Ireland's Troubles who have spoken of their opposition to a new legacy bill.