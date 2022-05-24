Ukrainian families face visa issues coming to NI

Some Ukrainian refugees attempting to come to Northern Ireland have faced difficulties having visas approved, a church minister in County Antrim has said.

Members of Kilbride Presbyterian Church near Ballyclare have sought to sponsor six families, however, only one has managed to arrive so far.

One of the families yet to make the journey has been asked to travel from Romania to Hungary to obtain biometrics for their 10-month-old son.

Rev Gareth McFadden said they faced an "impossibly difficult journey".

Svitlana Rosiiets, who has arrived in Northern Ireland, said she knew that "many people pray for us" in Northern Ireland.

