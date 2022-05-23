Tree planting in Northern Ireland needs to at least triple to meet official targets, according to a UK forestry industry body.

Confor has called on any new administration to prioritise an updated forestry strategy.

This should include incentives and targets to boost wood production and support jobs, as well as help reach net zero.

The Department for Agriculture said it was committed to planting more trees.

Confor chief executive Stuart Goodall said growing wood locally can cut emissions.