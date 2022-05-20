From foster care to fostering our own children

Jenny and Ryan are strangers who live in different parts of Northern Ireland.

But they are connected by the fact that they were in foster care when they were younger and now have foster children of their own.

They say their experience in care helped shaped their decision to become foster parents.

The Fostering Network says more than 9,000 fostering households are currently needed across the United Kingdom.

Director of the organisation in Northern Ireland, Kathleen Toner, said: “Foster carers go above and beyond for all the children in their care.

“But we need more people across all our communities to ensure children don’t have to change schools, make new friends or move far away from their siblings.”

Video journalist: Niall McCracken