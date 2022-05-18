Sinead Rainey from Moneyglass, County Antrim, was among the many postal workers caught up in a UK-wide scandal caused by faulty software which made it appear that cash was missing from post office branches.

The error resulted in hundreds of innocent workers getting criminal convictions and a public inquiry is now hearing from those victims.

Giving evidence to the inquiry in Belfast on Wednesday, Ms Rainey said auditors visited her branch and told her there was £63,000 missing from accounts.

The auditors gave her one hour to collect as much money as she could, which they said they would then deduct from the suspected discrepancy.

Ms Rainey then began a frantic search for cash, borrowing from family members and even taking pennies from her children's money boxes.

