The Northern Ireland Protocol is very much in the news at the minute.

But the post-Brexit trading arrangement is a complex one.

One Northern Ireland business owner explains what it means to him and how he has had to adapt.

While garden centre owner John Shannon can source most of his plants from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, he needs to import a few specialist plants from England.

Before Brexit, this was no issue but hauliers are reluctant to pick up small loads due to the paperwork now required.

Mr Shannon says he has no alternative but to go and collect the plants himself – at a cost which he says will be passed on to the customer.

