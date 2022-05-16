Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said "unnecessary barriers" on the movement of goods into Northern Ireland from Great Britain, due to the Northern Ireland Protocol, must be addressed.

During a visit to Northern Ireland on Monday, Mr Johnson met with the five main Stormont parties to discuss the political crisis at Stormont and issues arising from the protocol, a part of the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Mr Johnson described the mechanism to ensure free trade across the Irish land border as unbalanced and said it had been rejected by the unionist community for its impact on east-west trade.

Read this story in full here..