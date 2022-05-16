Northern Ireland parties react to Boris Johnson meetings

The UK government is poised to introduce legislation that would allow ministers in London to override parts of the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to make a statement on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently visiting Northern Ireland to encourage the return of the devolved government.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is refusing to enter the assembly because of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

