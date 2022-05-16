Boris Johnson is due to visit Belfast to encourage the restoration of Northern Ireland's government.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is refusing to enter government because of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It was designed to ensure free trade continued across the Irish land border.

The UK government is poised to introduce legislation that would allow ministers in London to override parts of the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland, a senior government source has said.

BBC News NI asked young people attending a concert in South Belfast for their thoughts on the protocol.

Video journalist: Jess Black