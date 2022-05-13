The Northern Ireland Assembly has failed to elect a speaker and so "can proceed no further", MLAs have been told.

Speaker Alex Maskey, whose successor was due to be elected at Stormont on Friday, will remain in the post.

The Democratic Unionist Party has refused to elect a replacement in protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol, meaning the Northern Ireland assembly cannot function.

Mr Maskey said: "Members of the assembly have been unable to elect a Speaker today and therefore we are unable to conduct our first item of business, therefore we can proceed no further.

"Any further sittings of the assembly can only be held to first elect a Speaker and deputy speaker."