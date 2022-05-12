The biggest agricultural event in Northern Ireland, the Balmoral Show, has gone into its second of four days.

It returned to its May slot for the first time since 2019.

It was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak and last year's show also faced some disruption, eventually taking place in September.

This year, the 153rd show takes place from May 11-14 at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn.

BBC News NI went along to meet some of the animals and their proud owners.

Video journalist: Amy Stewart