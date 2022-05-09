DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party will not re-enter the executive unless action is taken on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal which relates to Northern Ireland and Sir Jeffrey wants it removed.

He said the British government must take action before his party will nominate ministers.

The DUP is entitled to hold the position of deputy first minister and Sinn Féin is entitled to hold the first minister's post.

But one cannot take office without the other.

Read more here.