Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill has described her party's performance in the Assembly elections as a "defining moment."

In her declaration speech in Magherafelt, she said today represents a "very significant moment of change".

She added: "It is a defining moment for our politics and for our people.

"Today ushers in a new era which I believe presents us all with an opportunity to reimagine our relationships in this society on the basis of fairness, on the basis of equality and on the basis of social justice."