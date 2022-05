Sinn Féin has received the most first-preference votes in the 2022 Northern Ireland Assembly election by a wide margin.

The party received 250,388 first preferences, compared with the 184,002 returned for the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

The DUP first preference vote has dropped by about 40,000.

The Alliance Party has increased its first preference vote by about 44,000 to 116,681.