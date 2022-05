The DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, was elected in his constituency on the first count,

"I am delighted with our first preference result in Lagan Valley. We came in with 18,000 first preference votes for he DUP and we are looking forward to Paul [Givan] being elected later once my votes have been transferred.

"It was a fair campaign in Lagan Valley, fought hard but I think the DUP can be very pleased with our result here," he added.