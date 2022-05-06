Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O'Neill was elected with 10,845 first preference votes in Mid Ulster.

"We did say this was going to be an election about the future. It is potentially going to be a historic election for many reasons but I think it was because people wanted us to talk about how we would work in partnership with others," she said.

"That's the only way we achieve more for people here in terms of cost of living or fixing the health service - that's the message we got on the doors.

"I am grateful to the voters who put their vote behind Sinn Féin candidates

"It's going to be a positive election for the party but there's a while to go," she added.