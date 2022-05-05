Pupils at a County Londonderry primary school have some unusual new teachers.

Children at St Colmcille's Primary in Claudy have just begun lessons with horses at a local equine therapy centre.

Younger children from the nearby school and those with additional needs or who need a little extra support are making regular visits to the horses.

The school's principal says it has helped the children's confidence and self esteem, while a therapist at the centre says that the children are "learning by doing".