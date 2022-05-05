Bad Bridget puts spotlight on Irish migrant women

A new exhibition at the Ulster American Folk Park in County Tyrone explores the experiences and struggles of Irish women who migrated to North America in the 1800s.

The Bad Bridget exhibition looks at how women faced issues with the authorities and poverty as they sought a new life.

It's the first exhibition at the folk park in four years and was curated predominantly by women.

Victoria Millar, senior curator of history at National Museums NI, said the women who left Ireland at that time were seeking a new life.

"They were almost trying to obtain the American dream but for a lot of women that didn't turn out to be the case," she said.