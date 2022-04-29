Two years on from the shock of his son's suicide, Ian McCracken still has no real explanation as to why the popular Belfast schoolboy took his own life.

But because of the timing of Lewis McCracken's death, six weeks into the first wave of Covid-19, his father has long suspected lockdown played a part.

Ahead of the second anniversary of his death, he has shared their story in a bid to encourage other young people to talk about their problems and seek help.

