P&O says a "temporary mechanical issue" led to one its ferries drifting off the coast of Northern Ireland for almost two hours on Tuesday.

The European Causeway was sailing from Scotland when it lost power.

The ship later made it into Larne harbour under its own propulsion.

P&O says no injuries were reported and an independent investigation is under way.

The European Causeway was recently detained by maritime officials over concerns about crew training after P&O sacked 800 staff, replacing them with cheaper agency workers.

