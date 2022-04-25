A former government vet has received a £1.25m settlement from the Department of Agriculture and Environment, along with an apology.

Tamara Bronckaers resigned from the department in 2018, after concerns she raised about animal welfare and failures in traceability in the meat supply chain were not acted on.

An industrial tribunal found she had been constructively dismissed.

Dr Bronckaers spoke to BBC News NI about the toll it took on her personally and why she had to speak out.

