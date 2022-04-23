The Hare Krishna movement on a remote Irish island

The Hare Krishna religion is a branch of Hinduism closely associated with India, where it has one of its largest followings.

The religion's profile increased in the 1970s when The Beatles' George Harrison developed an interest in Indian spirituality.

Now a Hare Krishna community that calls a remote Irish island its home is beginning to grow.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness have had members on Inish Rath in County Fermanagh since 1986.

But a new generation of people from the Indian community based in Belfast have been discovering what locals call “Krishna Island”, for the first time.

