'Four months in one room is very hard for me'

Months after thousands of Afghans fled to the UK after the Taliban's takeover of the country, many are living in hotels, including in Northern Ireland.

Mozhdeh, 21, is seeking asylum and said living in one room for four months had been "very hard".

"I was expecting to come here and everything would be alright, I would have a home, and I would go to university to do my studies," she told BBC News NI.

"I thought as a refugee I would be asked what I want; what I'm looking for - but in the hotel, no-one knows my situation."

Earlier this year, the Home Office said about 37,000 asylum seekers and refugees were living in hotels across the UK at a cost of £4.7m each day.

